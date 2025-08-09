Entertainment
Kristen Bell Reflects on ‘Veronica Mars’ Amid Emmy Nomination
Beverly Hills, California — Kristen Bell, acclaimed actress and star of the mystery series ‘Veronica Mars,’ has earned her first Emmy nomination for her latest project, ‘Nobody Wants This.’ Bell’s breakout role as the titular character in ‘Veronica Mars’ has continued to resonate with audiences since its premiere on September 22, 2004.
Created by Rob Thomas, ‘Veronica Mars’ follows a high school student who navigates her life as a private investigator while grappling with the murder of her best friend, Lilly. The show featured a strong cast including Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, and Enrico Colantoni, with Amanda Seyfried playing the role of Lilly.
In a recent interview marking the show’s 20th anniversary, Bell shared, “The show allowed me to discover who I am and what I’m good at.” She added that her experience on the show was “the hardest job I have had to date,” recalling the demanding shooting schedule of up to 17 hours a day before stricter union regulations were in place.
Despite its outlandish plot points, critics praised Bell’s convincing performance, stating it made the series cohesive and engaging. ‘Veronica Mars’ ran for three seasons on UPN and The CW before being revived by Hulu for an eight-episode series in 2019. Additionally, a movie was released in 2014, funded by a Kickstarter campaign that raised over $5 million.
Following her success on ‘Veronica Mars,’ Bell starred in and led the critically acclaimed series ‘The Good Place’ and has now returned to television with ‘Nobody Wants This’ on Netflix. The show explores an interfaith relationship between an agnostic podcaster, Joanne (Bell), and a rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody). The project has received three Emmy nominations, including nods for best comedy series and best acting for Bell and Brody.
Expressing her excitement, Bell remarked, “I’ve never gotten a response to any show I’ve ever been a part of like this show. This is very much uncharted territory for me.” ‘Nobody Wants This’ is set to return for its second season in October.
Recent Posts
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions