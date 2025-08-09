Kristen Bell Reflects on ‘Veronica Mars’ Amid Emmy Nomination

Beverly Hills, California — Kristen Bell, acclaimed actress and star of the mystery series ‘Veronica Mars,’ has earned her first Emmy nomination for her latest project, ‘Nobody Wants This.’ Bell’s breakout role as the titular character in ‘Veronica Mars’ has continued to resonate with audiences since its premiere on September 22, 2004.

Created by Rob Thomas, ‘Veronica Mars’ follows a high school student who navigates her life as a private investigator while grappling with the murder of her best friend, Lilly. The show featured a strong cast including Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, and Enrico Colantoni, with Amanda Seyfried playing the role of Lilly.

In a recent interview marking the show’s 20th anniversary, Bell shared, “The show allowed me to discover who I am and what I’m good at.” She added that her experience on the show was “the hardest job I have had to date,” recalling the demanding shooting schedule of up to 17 hours a day before stricter union regulations were in place.

Despite its outlandish plot points, critics praised Bell’s convincing performance, stating it made the series cohesive and engaging. ‘Veronica Mars’ ran for three seasons on UPN and The CW before being revived by Hulu for an eight-episode series in 2019. Additionally, a movie was released in 2014, funded by a Kickstarter campaign that raised over $5 million.

Following her success on ‘Veronica Mars,’ Bell starred in and led the critically acclaimed series ‘The Good Place’ and has now returned to television with ‘Nobody Wants This’ on Netflix. The show explores an interfaith relationship between an agnostic podcaster, Joanne (Bell), and a rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody). The project has received three Emmy nominations, including nods for best comedy series and best acting for Bell and Brody.

Expressing her excitement, Bell remarked, “I’ve never gotten a response to any show I’ve ever been a part of like this show. This is very much uncharted territory for me.” ‘Nobody Wants This’ is set to return for its second season in October.