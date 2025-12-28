Entertainment
Kristen Bell Stars in New Musical Comedy ‘Three Months Later’
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 — Kristen Bell will star in a new musical comedy, ‘Three Months Later,’ which is set to play for three days in Los Angeles. The musical, created by David Wain, Jessica McKenna, and Zach Reino, will run at the historic Jim Henson Studios from February 19 to February 21, 2026.
The storyline revolves around a flight that crash lands in a remote area, leaving 100 passengers to figure out how to survive. As morale deteriorates, Bell’s character, Maggie, suggests the group put on a production of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to boost spirits.
The limited engagement will also feature Lea Thompson and Camille Chen. After the public performances, there will be an exclusive invite-only show for industry members. The creators are hoping to generate interest for a full commercial stage run and have plans for a film adaptation, already in development with Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions.
Wain, McKenna, and Reino are co-directing the musical, with the score written by Reino and McKenna. It will also include music direction from David Lamoureux. The comedic band Wolves of Glendale will serve as the pit band and narrating flight attendants.
General management for the production will be handled by MB Artists, Inc. Tickets for the performances are expected to go on sale in January 2026, creating excitement among audiences eager to see the innovative new show.
