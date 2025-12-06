Kristen Stewart Redefines Fashion at IndieWire Honors with Bold Calvin Klein Look

LOS ANGELES, CA — Kristen Stewart made a striking fashion statement at the IndieWire Honors Winter Film Awards on December 4, 2025, with her daring Calvin Klein outfit. The 35-year-old actress, known for her edgy style, attended the ceremony wearing sheer white long johns over matching briefs, creating a distinctive double CK waistband.

Styled by Tara Swennen, Stewart paired her bold look with an oversized black satin blazer, pointed-toe black pumps, and two diamond tennis necklaces. She completed the outfit with round sepia-tinted sunglasses, enhancing her unique aesthetic.

This outfit stood out as a significant departure from her previous collaborations with luxury brands, especially given her long-standing relationship with Chanel. At the ceremony, Stewart received the Maverick Award for her directorial debut, “The Chronology of Water.”

“I love acting, but it is crushing,” Stewart said during her speech. “It’s like fitting yourself into someone else’s perspective in the most pure way. It’s a huge responsibility.”

Stewart has a history of pushing fashion boundaries, often opting for sheer outfits on the red carpet. This latest Calvin Klein appearance signals her continued exploration of ‘underwear as outerwear’ trends that have been popular among celebrities, including her appearances in a high-cut ensemble from Bettter and during the Cannes Film Festival.

As the fashion world watches her, Stewart’s style choices continue to inspire discussion about body image and confidence, reaffirming her status as a trendsetter in Hollywood.