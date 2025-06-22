Kristen Welker Hosts Exclusive Political Roundtable on Meet the Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kristen Welker leads an exclusive political roundtable on the next episode of NBC’s Meet the Press this Sunday.

The roundtable includes prominent figures such as Vice President JD Vance, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), and NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel. Each guest brings a unique perspective on the current political landscape.

Welker, the first journalist of color to moderate this long-running program, continues to shape political discourse. She has been with NBC News for several years, serving as the Chief White House Correspondent.

As the 13th moderator of Meet the Press, she follows a legacy of influential journalists, including Tim Russert. David P. Gelles is the executive producer for the series, while Melissa Frankel oversees Meet the Press NOW, which streams weekdays at 4 p.m. on NBC News NOW.

The show has set the political agenda in the U.S. for over 75 years, reaching millions of viewers each Sunday. Through digital platforms, its impact extends even further, engaging audiences beyond traditional broadcasting.

For more insights and discussions on pressing issues, viewers turn to Meet the Press, where leading voices address the implications of Washington’s decisions.