Kristin Cavallari Reflects on Challenging First Pregnancy Experience

Nashville, TN — Kristin Cavallari opened up about her challenging first pregnancy during the August 26 episode of her podcast, “Let’s Be Honest.” The 38-year-old television personality recalled the emotionally charged moments leading up to the birth of her son, Camden, who was born in August 2012.

Initially, Cavallari experienced false labor before welcoming Camden. “It was brutal,” she said, describing intense contractions that began two days after the false alarms. Her then-husband, Jay Cutler, attempted to time her contractions but unintentionally added to her frustration by suggesting they wait to go to the hospital.

“I was like, ‘F*** off,’” Cavallari laughed, emphasizing the urgency she felt. They ultimately called her doctor, who advised them to come to the hospital after hearing Cavallari in distress during the call. Upon arrival, she sensed that the doctors were “a little on edge,” which was later explained by Cutler as their initial difficulty in detecting Camden’s heartbeat.

“Thank God I didn’t know that because I would have been freaking the f*** out,” Cavallari admitted. Despite the alarming moments, Cavallari went on to receive an epidural, an experience she described as necessary after feeling “like I was f***ing dying.”

Throughout her pregnancy journey, Cavallari expressed understanding towards varying birth plans, saying, “Pain is different for everybody.” She also described her labor as relatively easy, stating she only pushed for about 20 minutes, humorously comparing the experience to feeling like “you’re pooping out the baby.”

Cavallari went on to share that she had a more relaxed experience with her two other children, Jaxon, born in 2014, and Saylor, born in 2015, as both were induced. For Saylor, Cavallari scheduled the induction so Jay could be present, remembering, “I’m sorry, but I don’t want to have a baby with my mom. I love my mom, but I want my husband there.”

Despite their divorce in 2020, Cavallari and Cutler continue to co-parent positively for their three children, emphasizing the importance of their family’s well-being.