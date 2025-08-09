Kristin Scott Thomas Debuts Directorially With ‘My Mother’s Wedding’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Kristin Scott Thomas makes her directorial debut with “My Mother’s Wedding,” a film that explores family dynamics and unhealed grief. Set to release on August 8, 2025, the movie features Scott Thomas alongside Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham, who play three sisters gathering for their mother’s third wedding.

The film is co-written by Scott Thomas and her husband, John Micklethwait, drawing inspiration from her own experiences. The plot centers around sisters Katherine, Victoria, and Georgina as they confront their pasts and differing life paths amidst a celebration that becomes emotionally charged.

“It’s a sweet if modest affair,” wrote critics, who noted the film’s balancing act of humor and heart. While the comedic elements deliver authentic moments, including awkward family interactions, the narrative suffers from pacing issues and a lack of depth in character arcs.

The sisters navigate complex relationships, with Katherine, a Royal Navy pilot, struggling to cope with her father’s death, while Victoria, an actress, deals with her own professional insecurities, and Georgina wrestles with marital trust issues.

Critics highlighted the use of animation to depict Katherine’s memories of their deceased fathers, creating a unique visual experience. However, some felt the film’s brisk runtime limited character development.

Despite its shortcomings, the performances received praise for their sincerity, particularly Beecham’s portrayal of Georgina’s emotional journey. Johansson’s English accent, however, drew mixed reactions.

The film concludes as tensions from the sisters’ pasts intertwine with present circumstances, crafting a narrative that, while heartfelt, leaves some elements unresolved. In the end, “My Mother’s Wedding” holds promise but struggles to deliver a cohesive experience.