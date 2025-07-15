Business
Kroger’s New Coupon Policy Aids Non-Tech Savvy Shoppers
Seattle, WA—Kroger, the parent company of stores like Fred Meyer and QFC, has rolled out a new policy aimed at assisting shoppers who struggle with digital coupons. Customers at select locations can now use printed flyers to access digital-only coupons, hoping to ease the shopping experience for those less familiar with technology.
During their show on KIRO Newsradio, co-hosts Spike O’Neill and Greg Tomlin discussed the change, which addresses previous consumer complaints regarding technology discrimination. ‘[This change] was a response to concerns from many consumer groups who said we need to stop sidelining seniors and low-income shoppers,’ Tomlin explained.
O’Neill shared a personal experience that highlights common challenges: ‘I was in Safeway late one night with a digital coupon, and the cashier told me, ‘Those coupons never work, just let me ring it up by hand.’ It’s frustrating, especially when there’s a digital deal that nobody can access.’ According to a 2021 report, one in four adults aged 65 and older did not use the internet.
The new flyer policy allows customers to scan a barcode at checkout, granting access to all in-store discounts without requiring internet access. ‘It’s about making sure everyone can benefit from savings, not just those who own a smartphone or can navigate apps,’ O’Neill stated.
Tomlin added, ‘When people claim discrimination, companies often respond. This policy change shows that Kroger is listening to its customers.’ With these new coupon sheets placed near store entrances and customer service desks, the hope is that more shoppers will be able to access digital deals easily.
The revised approach focuses on inclusivity, providing better access to discounts for all customers. ‘Now, anyone shopping at a Kroger-affiliated store can easily find digital coupons when they enter,’ Tomlin concluded.
Recent Posts
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court
- China’s Economy Grows 5.2% Amid Trade War Challenges
- Eric Bana Stars in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Set in Yosemite National Park
- Bayern Munich Offers €67.5M for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Rejected
- Costco Shares Rally After Early Dip, Investors Remain Optimistic
- High Dividend Stocks Show Mixed Performance Amid Economic Shifts
- BlackRock Achieves Milestone As World’s First $12 Trillion Money Manager
- Wells Fargo Reports Strong Earnings Ahead of Upcoming Bank Results
- MP Materials Secures Multi-Billion Dollar Deal with U.S. Government
- Emmy Nominations Announcement Set for July 15, 2025
- Flood Watches Issued as Tropical System Affects South Florida
- Heavy Rains and Flood Risks Loom for Central Florida
- Senator Blumenthal Questions United-JetBlue Partnership’s Impact on Competition