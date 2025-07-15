Kroger’s New Coupon Policy Aids Non-Tech Savvy Shoppers

Seattle, WA—Kroger, the parent company of stores like Fred Meyer and QFC, has rolled out a new policy aimed at assisting shoppers who struggle with digital coupons. Customers at select locations can now use printed flyers to access digital-only coupons, hoping to ease the shopping experience for those less familiar with technology.

During their show on KIRO Newsradio, co-hosts Spike O’Neill and Greg Tomlin discussed the change, which addresses previous consumer complaints regarding technology discrimination. ‘[This change] was a response to concerns from many consumer groups who said we need to stop sidelining seniors and low-income shoppers,’ Tomlin explained.

O’Neill shared a personal experience that highlights common challenges: ‘I was in Safeway late one night with a digital coupon, and the cashier told me, ‘Those coupons never work, just let me ring it up by hand.’ It’s frustrating, especially when there’s a digital deal that nobody can access.’ According to a 2021 report, one in four adults aged 65 and older did not use the internet.

The new flyer policy allows customers to scan a barcode at checkout, granting access to all in-store discounts without requiring internet access. ‘It’s about making sure everyone can benefit from savings, not just those who own a smartphone or can navigate apps,’ O’Neill stated.

Tomlin added, ‘When people claim discrimination, companies often respond. This policy change shows that Kroger is listening to its customers.’ With these new coupon sheets placed near store entrances and customer service desks, the hope is that more shoppers will be able to access digital deals easily.

The revised approach focuses on inclusivity, providing better access to discounts for all customers. ‘Now, anyone shopping at a Kroger-affiliated store can easily find digital coupons when they enter,’ Tomlin concluded.