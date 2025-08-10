Kroger Wellness Festival Returns with Celebrity Appearances in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Kroger’s two-day health and wellness festival is set to make its return to downtown Cincinnati this fall, featuring a lineup of professional athletes, musicians, and celebrities.

The event is scheduled for September 26 and 27, transforming Fifth Street into a hub of activities aimed at promoting health and well-being. Attendees can expect lectures from celebrities, musical performances, and an array of free items during the festival.

This year’s entertainment includes two free concerts, with The All-American Rejects performing on Friday night and Third Eye Blind taking the stage on Saturday night.

Throughout the weekend, seven special guests, including celebrities and professional athletes, will participate in fitness sessions, cooking demonstrations, and panel discussions. “The Kroger Wellness Festival is a family-friendly event for anyone wanting to prioritize their well-being through fun, interactive experiences,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

The festival aims to educate attendees on building healthier lifestyles that enhance mental, physical, and emotional health through various resources, including healthy cooking and travel tips.

A full schedule for the Kroger Wellness Festival will be released later in August, promising a weekend filled with opportunities for growth and enjoyment.