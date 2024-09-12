Kross and Tolins Tyres IPO Allotments Finalized

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Kross and Tolins Tyres have garnered significant attention, with the allotment of shares scheduled to be finalized today. Both IPOs closed for public subscription the previous day. Kross achieved a subscription rate of 16.81 times, while Tolins Tyres achieved 23.89 times by the end of the bidding period.

Ahead of their listing on Monday, September 16, 2024, the shares of both companies are showing a healthy grey market premium. According to market insights, unlisted shares of Kross are trading at a premium of Rs 50, indicating a 21 percent grey market premium over the top issue price of Rs 240. Meanwhile, shares of Tolins Tyres are trading at a Rs 30 premium, which correlates to a 13.27 percent premium over its maximum issue price of Rs 226.

This grey market activity suggests a positive market sentiment, pointing towards potential double-digit listing gains for both public issues. Investors interested in checking the status of the IPO allotments have several options available to them.

For Kross, once the share allotment is finalized, investors can verify their status through the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for this issue. Direct links to check the Kross IPO allotment status online include the BSE website, Kfin Technologies portal, and the NSE website.

Regarding the Tolins Tyres IPO, investors can confirm their allotment on the official portals of BSE, NSE, or Cameo Corporate Services, the designated registrar. Direct links are available for the BSE website, Cameo Corporate Services’ portal, and the NSE website to check the allotment status.