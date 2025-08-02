Krysten Ritter Discusses Dual Roles of Jessica Jones and Lady Vengeance

LOS ANGELES, CA — Krysten Ritter recently opened up about her exciting career moments while appearing at San Diego Comic-Con. Currently, she stars as the sommelier-turned-serial killer Mia Lapierre, also known as Lady Vengeance, in Showtime‘s latest series. This new thriller features a strong cast, including Michael C. Hall, David Zayas, and Jack Alcott. New episodes are available every Friday night on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Beyond her new role, Ritter will reprise her beloved character Jessica Jones in the upcoming second season of the Disney+ series, which is still in production. She first portrayed Jessica Jones in the Netflix series that garnered acclaim from 2015 to 2019.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Ritter expressed her excitement about switching back into character as Jessica Jones. ‘It really is,’ she said about the ease of stepping back into the role. ‘Those characters get into your body and your cells, and slipping back into it was really easy, exciting, and fun.’

She elaborated on the development of her character: ‘There’s going to be more layers to her and more to play for me, and that’s exciting to revisit a character that I love and that fans love.’ She described Jessica as ‘one of the coolest characters ever.’

Earlier this year, rumors about Ritter returning as Jessica Jones began to spread when she was spotted in New York. Although the speculation intensified, Deadline exclusively revealed that she had secured a significant guest arc in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’, before her casting in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ was confirmed.

Ritter highlighted the joy of creating suspense among fans, stating, ‘When I landed in New York, everybody was like, ‘She’s here for Daredevil.’ Then it was announced that I was in Dexter, so it was a fun way to throw everybody off the track.’

Interestingly, Ritter’s association with the ‘Dexter’ universe stems from her work on ‘Jessica Jones.’ Scott Reynolds, a co-showrunner on the Marvel series, also serves as an executive producer for ‘Dexter: Resurrection.’

Ritter shared her experience leading to her casting: ‘I had been texting with Scott Reynolds months prior about restaurants in Pasadena. Then an offer came in, and the role was so good. It was obvious Scott wrote this with me in mind.’

As she prepares for her roles, Ritter has been busy launching her book ‘Retreat: A Novel’ and gearing up for her Jessica Jones comeback. She mentioned the thrill of engaging in such diverse roles, stating, ‘Getting to play both of these roles back to back this year has been a dream come true.’

As the conversation wrapped up, Ritter teased fans with more surprises, saying, ‘If they loved that episode, there’s more craziness to come this season.’ This year has proven to be a significant one for her career, and audiences are eagerly anticipating her performances ahead.