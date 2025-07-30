Krysten Ritter Discusses Major Career Moments at Comic-Con

San Diego, CA — Krysten Ritter opened up about her significant career moments during her appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. Currently, she stars as sommelier and serial killer Mia Lapierre, also known as Lady Vengeance, in Showtime’s newest series. On Thursday, Ritter participated in a panel with co-stars Michael C. Hall, David Zayas, James Remar, Jack Alcott, and David Dastmalchian, along with executive producers Clyde Phillips and Scott Reynolds.

New episodes of the show air Friday nights on Paramount+ with Showtime. In addition to her role in Lady Vengeance, Ritter is set to reprise her fan-favorite character Jessica Jones in Disney+’s upcoming Season 2 of the series, currently in production. She first played Jessica Jones in the Netflix series that ran from 2015 to 2019.

“It really is,” Ritter said in a Monday interview with Deadline about easily returning to the character of Jessica Jones. “Those characters get into your body and your cells. Slipping back into it was exciting, and it felt like everybody was thrilled that Jessica was back.” She added that a more complex version of Jessica is in store for fans.

Earlier this year, fans speculated that Ritter was in New York to reprise her role in a hoodie and leather jacket, fueling rumors regarding her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, in February, Deadline revealed that she had secured a significant guest arc on Dexter: Resurrection, further confirmed at Disney’s Upfront presentation.

“I wanted to keep fans guessing,” Ritter shared about the buzz around her roles. “Marvel wanted to announce Jessica Jones at the right time to make it a celebratory moment.” Her connection to the Dexter universe stems from her previous work on Jessica Jones, where Scott Reynolds, a co-showrunner of the Marvel series, serves as an executive producer for Dexter: Resurrection.

Ritter described her initial conversation with Reynolds: “I was texting him about restaurants in Pasadena. He mentioned his new project, and I asked if he had anything for me.” After reading the compelling role crafted specifically for her, Ritter decided to join Dexter: Resurrection amidst her busy schedule, which included launching her book, Retreat: A Novel.

The fourth episode of Dexter: Resurrection featured a dinner party hosted by Peter Dinklage’s character, Leon Prater, showcasing familiar faces from the franchise. Ritter expressed excitement about the positive reaction to the episode, stating, “Being there felt like a major career moment for everybody.”

Looking ahead, Ritter teased fans about the upcoming episodes: “There’s more craziness to come this season.” She reflected on the importance of playing both Mia and Jessica so closely together, calling it a dream come true. “I feel very, very grateful,” she concluded.