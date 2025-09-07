Kubiak Brothers Prepare for Historic NFL Showdown

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Klint Kubiak is preparing for his first game as offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, his brother Klay is getting ready for his debut as an NFL coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers. The siblings will face off on Sunday at Lumen Field as their teams kick off the season against each other.

“It’s a really cool thing,” Klay Kubiak said Thursday. “It’s a cool experience, it’s pretty rare, so we treasure them for sure, but it’s a little awkward during the week, but it’ll be fun on Sunday.” The brothers coached against one another last preseason but have had few direct match-ups since their childhood.

The Kubiaks have football in their blood, with their father, Gary Kubiak, having enjoyed a long coaching career, including a Super Bowl victory with the Denver Broncos. Klint, a former safety, and Klay, a quarterback, both played for Colorado State before following in their father’s footsteps.

Klint reflected on his journey into coaching, expressing gratitude for the opportunities he received, including working with Mike Sherman at Texas A&M. He also emphasized his mother Rhonda’s teachings about the importance of family and education beyond sports.

As the game approaches, the brothers are giving each other space, transforming their typical conversations into tactical preparation. Klay noted that while they are on opposing sidelines, they are not competing against each other directly, leaving that to their respective defenses.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that both teams share offensive philosophies, especially with Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who played under Shanahan in 2023. “They’re going to be a balanced team that wants to put Sam in good situations,” Shanahan said. “It’s real similar to us.”

The intensity of NFC West rivalries is always high, but the Kubiaks’ story adds a unique twist to this year’s opener, making it more than just another game. “We look forward to seeing him on Sunday,” Klay added, showing that the family bond remains strong even amidst competition.