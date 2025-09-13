Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon Mourn Their Beloved Cat Bagel

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon have announced the passing of their cherished cat, Bagel, in a touching tribute shared on Instagram. The couple, who married in 2007, described Bagel as u201chappy, carefree and totally herself till the very end,u201d calling her their u201ctiny perfect angel for her entire life.u201d

The emotional post, shared on September 10, includes 19 photos and videos of the grey feline, showcasing special moments throughout Bagelu2019s life. The couple reminisced about her adventures, stating, u201cShe travelled the world with us. She loved her boxes of trash and catnip bananas. She loved churu but never out of the tube.u201d

Bagel was a significant part of Nanjiani and Gordon’s lives and frequently appeared in their social media updates. In 2019, Gordon shared a picture of the cat lounging on Nanjiani’s lap while he played video games, highlighting his roles as both a Marvel star and a devoted pet owner. On Valentine’s Day in 2020, the couple celebrated their bond by donning matching pajamas decorated with Bagel’s likeness.

In a heartfelt post for Father’s Day, Nanjiani captured a sweet moment, writing, u201cShe always puts her paw on my chin when I pick her up.u201d On International Cat Day, he added a playful comment, saying, u201cI would quite literally do anything for Bagel.u201d Gordon affectionately responded to one light-hearted remark about Bagel’s aging whiskers, remarking, u201cShe’s just a baby.u201d

The tribute illustrates the deep connection the couple shared with Bagel, who was not just a pet but a beloved family member.