Entertainment
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon Mourn Their Beloved Cat Bagel
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon have announced the passing of their cherished cat, Bagel, in a touching tribute shared on Instagram. The couple, who married in 2007, described Bagel as u201chappy, carefree and totally herself till the very end,u201d calling her their u201ctiny perfect angel for her entire life.u201d
The emotional post, shared on September 10, includes 19 photos and videos of the grey feline, showcasing special moments throughout Bagelu2019s life. The couple reminisced about her adventures, stating, u201cShe travelled the world with us. She loved her boxes of trash and catnip bananas. She loved churu but never out of the tube.u201d
Bagel was a significant part of Nanjiani and Gordon’s lives and frequently appeared in their social media updates. In 2019, Gordon shared a picture of the cat lounging on Nanjiani’s lap while he played video games, highlighting his roles as both a Marvel star and a devoted pet owner. On Valentine’s Day in 2020, the couple celebrated their bond by donning matching pajamas decorated with Bagel’s likeness.
In a heartfelt post for Father’s Day, Nanjiani captured a sweet moment, writing, u201cShe always puts her paw on my chin when I pick her up.u201d On International Cat Day, he added a playful comment, saying, u201cI would quite literally do anything for Bagel.u201d Gordon affectionately responded to one light-hearted remark about Bagel’s aging whiskers, remarking, u201cShe’s just a baby.u201d
The tribute illustrates the deep connection the couple shared with Bagel, who was not just a pet but a beloved family member.
Recent Posts
- Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon Mourn Their Beloved Cat Bagel
- UCLA’s DeShaun Foster Faces Pressure After 0-2 Start Amid Coaching Concerns
- Oregon Ducks Face Northwestern Wildcats in Big Ten Opener
- Stephen King Adaptation and Nostalgic Films Hit Theaters This Weekend
- Giants’ Patrick Bailey Dominates MLB Pitch Framing in 2025
- Oregon High School Football Returns: Exciting Matchups Await
- MLB Teams Prepare for October Push as Playoff Picture Takes Shape
- Traffic Alert for Georgia Tech-Clemson Football Game This Weekend
- Exciting Showdown at AAA Worlds Collide in Las Vegas
- Astros Struggle as Playoff Hopes Dwindle Following Tough Loss
- Riley Green Shares Romantic Insights During UK Tour
- Seattle Mariners Surge: Tied for First Ahead of Angels Showdown
- Top High School Football Games in Southern California This Week
- New Movies to Stream This Week: Thrills and Laughs Await
- First Look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Unveiled in Shanghai
- Drew Barrymore Reflects on Early Hollywood Days with Steven Douglas
- Ben Rortvedt Steps Up as Dodgers’ Backup Catcher Amid Injuries
- Tyreek Hill Trade Rumors Heat Up After Dolphins’ Tough Start
- Punk and Lee Set to Clash with Rollins and Lynch at Wrestlepalooza
- Dodgers Sweep Rockies, Face Tough Decisions on Roster