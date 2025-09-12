Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon Mourn Their Beloved Cat Bagel

Los Angeles, CA – Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily Gordon, are mourning the loss of their cherished cat, Bagel. The couple announced Bagel’s death in a heartfelt post on Instagram on September 10, 2025.

The tribute included 19 photos and videos showcasing moments from Bagel’s life. In the post, they reflected on her adventures, stating, “She traveled the world with us. She loved her boxes of trash and catnip bananas. She loved churu but never out of the tube.” They described her as a happy, carefree companion until the end, calling her their “tiny perfect angel for her entire life.” The post concluded with a poignant message: “It wasn’t enough time. But it’ll have to do. We will always love her,” along with her birth and death dates: August 2008 – September 2025.

Nanjiani and Gordon, who married in 2007, often shared their joy of being cat parents. In December 2019, Gordon posted an image of Nanjiani playing a video game with Bagel sleeping on his lap, highlighting his dual roles as a devoted gamer and pet owner. “He’s super buff, but he’s also still super this guy: a horrifically focused gamer and the best cat lap,” she wrote.

On Valentine’s Day 2020, the couple wore matching pajamas featuring Bagel’s face, celebrating their unique bond. Nanjiani once said it felt like having a slumber party all the time, while Gordon added, “Sometimes it will be pancakes and sometimes it will be scripts.” Earlier this summer, he shared a playful post about Bagel’s white whisker, joking about her age and receiving playful support from Gordon, who defended their cat, saying, “She’s just a baby.”

Many fans expressed their condolences online. One comment read, “I’m sorry for your loss. I audibly said noooo. Bagel! The light of your life. I’m so sorry!” Another remarked, “Will always think of Bagel when I hear ‘La Isla Bonita.'” The couple’s deep love for Bagel has left a lasting impression on their fans and followers.