Kuminga Considers Qualifying Offer Amid Contract Stalemate with Warriors

San Francisco, CA – Jonathan Kuminga, a forward for the Golden State Warriors, may be ready to accept a qualifying offer of $8 million as contract negotiations stall. His agent, Aaron Turner, revealed this development in an interview on September 19, 2025.

Turner stated that Kuminga, now 22, is keen on choosing his future team and is willing to move forward with the one-year qualifying offer. “There’s a lot of upside,” Turner said. “He wants to pick where he wants to go. So the QO is real for sure.”

The Warriors have proposed three different contract frameworks to Kuminga. The most lucrative offer is a three-year deal worth $75.2 million with a team option for the final year, guaranteeing him $48.3 million over the first two seasons. They also offered a two-year deal at $45 million and a three-year contract totaling $54 million without any options. However, Kuminga has declined these offers due to the absence of a player option, which he seeks for more security and flexibility.

“If [the Warriors] want to win now, you give him the player option,” Turner emphasized. “You do lose a little of that trade value, but if it’s about the here and now, you give him that.” Currently, the Warriors are the only NBA team this offseason that has not signed any free agents, leaving them with only nine players on their roster.

With training camp starting in less than two weeks, both sides feel the pressure to resolve this issue. If Kuminga accepts the qualifying offer, he would forfeit over $40 million in guaranteed money over the next two years but secure unrestricted free agency next year, allowing him to choose from various offers.

Turner acknowledged that while accepting the qualifying offer may seem like a risky move, it could lead to greater opportunities for Kuminga in the future, especially as he would avoid being traded and maintain control over his career path.

The Warriors reportedly met with potential free agents Jaylen Brown and others but cannot finalize any contracts until Kuminga’s decision is resolved. “I’d like to figure something out sooner than later,” Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said previously.

Both parties are still in talks, but Turner made it clear that Kuminga is prepared to take the qualifying offer if the Warriors remain firm against a player option.