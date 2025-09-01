Kupp and Metcalf Celebrate NFL Legacy with All-Second-Generation Team

PITTSBURGH, PA — Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks have been named to the NFL’s All-Second-Generation Team, a recognition of their impressive careers and family legacies in professional football.

The All-Second-Generation Team, created by journalists Yousef and Jayna Bardahl, showcases current NFL players whose fathers also played in the league. Kupp’s father, Craig Kupp, was a quarterback, and Metcalf’s father, Terrence Metcalf, was an offensive lineman.

“Kupp and Metcalf have different backstories,” the creators noted. “Kupp’s father was a quarterback, while Metcalf’s had a solid career as a guard with the Chicago Bears.” Both players have made it to the Pro Bowl, with Kupp winning the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year award.

While Kupp struggled in his father’s shadow during his early career, he has since blossomed into one of the league’s premier receivers. Metcalf is known for his size, speed, and skillset, which contribute to his on-field success. Their fathers’ careers have undoubtedly influenced their journeys.

As more second-generation talent enters the NFL, the narrative of family legacy remains strong. Many players grow up in athletic households, absorbing the lessons of discipline and determination from their fathers.

This year’s team includes numerous notable players, including Marvin Harrison Jr., son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, and Joe Burrow, whose father also played in the NFL. The impact of these family legacies continues to shape the culture of the league.

The influence of familial ties is particularly evident among the wide receivers, where Kupp and Metcalf stand out as examples of success born from lineage. Their achievements and recognition not only celebrate their hard work but also honor their fathers’ contributions to the game.

As they carve their paths in the NFL, Kupp and Metcalf serve as inspirations for young players, proving that hard work, combined with a strong heritage, can lead to remarkable success in professional sports.