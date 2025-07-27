Kurt Kitayama Shoots 60 at TPC Twin Cities, Eyes 59

BLAINE, Minn. — Kurt Kitayama shot an impressive 11-under 60 during the third round of the tournament at TPC Twin Cities on Saturday. This performance marks the second time this week a player has recorded a round of 60 on the course.

Kitayama, who teed off early, found himself imagining a round of 59, which is understandable given the low scores at TPC Twin Cities. In the last two years, winning scores have reached 17 under and 24 under.

With his 60, Kitayama vaulted up the leaderboard to reach 17 under overall, just one stroke behind 54-hole leaders Akshay Bhatia and Thorbjorn Olesen. Three other players — Takumi Kanaya, Sam Stevens, and Jake Knapp — are also at 17 under, contributing to a tightly contested field where 13 players sit within four shots of the leaders.

The highlight of Kitayama’s round was a standout front nine of seven-under 28, featuring five consecutive birdies from holes 3 to 7. He had a shot at 59 when he carded birdies on the 15th and 16th holes but suffered a bogey on the par-3 17th after failing to escape a sand trap. He finished with a birdie on the final hole, which helped him tie the course record set by Adam Svensson on Thursday.

“Yesterday’s round felt like I didn’t have any control,” said Kitayama. “I talked to my coach, Chris Como, and found something that worked. Warming up today felt pretty good, and it showed on the course.”

Kitayama has made significant improvements in his game, attributing part of his success to his work with Como. He now ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and believes he is a more complete player compared to two years ago when he first won on the PGA Tour.

Another player drawing attention is the in-form player not named Scottie Scheffler, who stands at 16 under. He won the Genesis Scottish Open recently and aims for another strong round. “This whole week everyone’s been shooting low, so you’re going to have to put a couple birdies together,” he said.

As the tournament heads into the final day, Kitayama and the others are poised for an exciting finish.