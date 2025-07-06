Entertainment
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Celebrate Family Legacy with Their Four Children
Hollywood, CA – Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, a beloved couple in the entertainment industry, have shared their journey of love and family since they met during the filming of the 1983 movie *Swing Shift*. They remain an iconic pair, renowned for their blended family with four children: Oliver, Kate, Boston, and Wyatt.
Each of their children has a unique story and career path. Hawn’s first two children, Oliver and Kate, were born from her marriage to Bill Hudson. Russell welcomed Boston with his former wife Season Hubley before joining Hawn and becoming a father figure to Oliver and Kate, whom he affectionately calls “Pa.” Wyatt is the couple’s youngest son.
In a 2020 joint interview, Hawn revealed the secret to their lasting relationship, stating, “It’s not about what you do, it’s how you do it.” Russell added, “Goldie can literally physically walk away sometimes and make me laugh. She’s funny by nature.” Their light-hearted approach has helped them both in their personal and family lives.
Hawn insists that her children must forge their own paths in Hollywood. “They have to cut their own way. They don’t want advice from their parents,” she said. This attitude has allowed them to grow independently while offering support to one another.
Owing to Russell’s presence in their lives, Oliver and Kate regard him as their father. “Kurt came into my life when I was six, five or six, and essentially he raised me,” Oliver explained during an episode of their podcast. “I’m the man I am today because of him.”
Kate Hudson has often expressed admiration for her mother’s parenting, emphasizing, “Mom was so available to being my greatest cheerleader.” In 2025, Hawn expressed pride in her children’s achievements, stating, “What feels good is that they’re amazing human beings. They happen to be talented.”
Oliver Hudson, born on September 7, 1976, has built a successful acting career, appearing in shows like *Nashville* and *Grown Ups 2*. He shares his experiences as a father to his three children with wife Erinn Barlett and has praised his parents’ role as grandparents.
Kate Hudson, born on April 19, 1979, is not only an actress but has also ventured into music, releasing her first album in 2024. She’s dedicated to carrying forward her mother’s legacy of positivity, often highlighting Hawn’s support in her life.
Boston Russell, less public than his siblings, was born February 16, 1980. His film involvement includes a role as a production assistant. Kurt and Hawn’s youngest, born on July 10, 1986, Wyatt Russell, is a well-known actor, appearing in works such as *The Falcon and the Winter Soldier*.
In interviews, Wyatt shares insights about growing in a creative family, stating the value of hard work in achieving success. He tied the knot with actress Meredith Hagner and is a devoted father himself.
This Hollywood family exemplifies love, creativity, and support as they navigate their paths together, all under the watchful eyes of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.
Recent Posts
- Historic Seven-Team Trade Finalized Involving Kevin Durant
- Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Thibodeau’s Dismissal
- Lakers’ Adou Thiero Out for Summer League With Knee Injury
- Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
- Yankees’ Losing Streak Extends After Rodón’s Poor Performance
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
- Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Rain and storms return Monday amid warm temperatures
- Rays Look to Ace Drew Rasmussen to Avoid Sweep Against Twins
- Natasha Cloud Snubbed Again as WNBA All-Star Reserves Announced
- NBA Free Agency Heats Up With Major Trades and Signings
- Red Sox Aim for Series Sweep Against Nationals
- Robin Williams: Celebrating the Iconic Actor’s Best Films
- John Deere Classic Begins Amid Excitement in Silvis, Illinois
- WNBA Negotiations Stalled as Players Push for Change
- Corey Heim Misses Chicago Race; Katherine Legge Locks in Last Spot
- Cuenca Celebrates Major Lottery Win on July 5, 2025