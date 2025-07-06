Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Celebrate Family Legacy with Their Four Children

Hollywood, CA – Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, a beloved couple in the entertainment industry, have shared their journey of love and family since they met during the filming of the 1983 movie *Swing Shift*. They remain an iconic pair, renowned for their blended family with four children: Oliver, Kate, Boston, and Wyatt.

Each of their children has a unique story and career path. Hawn’s first two children, Oliver and Kate, were born from her marriage to Bill Hudson. Russell welcomed Boston with his former wife Season Hubley before joining Hawn and becoming a father figure to Oliver and Kate, whom he affectionately calls “Pa.” Wyatt is the couple’s youngest son.

In a 2020 joint interview, Hawn revealed the secret to their lasting relationship, stating, “It’s not about what you do, it’s how you do it.” Russell added, “Goldie can literally physically walk away sometimes and make me laugh. She’s funny by nature.” Their light-hearted approach has helped them both in their personal and family lives.

Hawn insists that her children must forge their own paths in Hollywood. “They have to cut their own way. They don’t want advice from their parents,” she said. This attitude has allowed them to grow independently while offering support to one another.

Owing to Russell’s presence in their lives, Oliver and Kate regard him as their father. “Kurt came into my life when I was six, five or six, and essentially he raised me,” Oliver explained during an episode of their podcast. “I’m the man I am today because of him.”

Kate Hudson has often expressed admiration for her mother’s parenting, emphasizing, “Mom was so available to being my greatest cheerleader.” In 2025, Hawn expressed pride in her children’s achievements, stating, “What feels good is that they’re amazing human beings. They happen to be talented.”

Oliver Hudson, born on September 7, 1976, has built a successful acting career, appearing in shows like *Nashville* and *Grown Ups 2*. He shares his experiences as a father to his three children with wife Erinn Barlett and has praised his parents’ role as grandparents.

Kate Hudson, born on April 19, 1979, is not only an actress but has also ventured into music, releasing her first album in 2024. She’s dedicated to carrying forward her mother’s legacy of positivity, often highlighting Hawn’s support in her life.

Boston Russell, less public than his siblings, was born February 16, 1980. His film involvement includes a role as a production assistant. Kurt and Hawn’s youngest, born on July 10, 1986, Wyatt Russell, is a well-known actor, appearing in works such as *The Falcon and the Winter Soldier*.

In interviews, Wyatt shares insights about growing in a creative family, stating the value of hard work in achieving success. He tied the knot with actress Meredith Hagner and is a devoted father himself.

This Hollywood family exemplifies love, creativity, and support as they navigate their paths together, all under the watchful eyes of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.