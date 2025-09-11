Kurt Russell Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison

FORT WORTH, Texas — Actor Kurt Russell has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Taylor Sheridan series “The Madison,” as confirmed by Variety on September 4, 2025. This series is a spinoff of the widely popular show “Yellowstone,” known for its dramatic storytelling surrounding the American West.

The Madison is described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection” and will follow a New York City family as they navigate life in the Madison River Valley of central Montana. Russell is set to portray the husband of Michelle Pfeiffer’s character.

The series has already attracted attention with a star-studded cast. Alongside Russell and Pfeiffer, the lineup includes Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, and Kevin Zegers.

Filming for the show’s first season has seen locations in Dallas, and reports indicate that production for a second season will begin in Fort Worth soon. While an official premiere date for the first season has not yet been announced, excitement builds as details about the series emerge.

Kurt Russell’s career spans decades, with a filmography that includes iconic titles such as “Escape From New York,” “The Hateful Eight,” and “The Thing.” He has recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” but this marks only his second major television role in recent years.

A famed star of westerns, Russell’s addition to The Madison only reinforces his connection to Sheridan’s storytelling. His experience in the genre comes from roles in films like “Tombstone” and “Bone Tomahawk,” as well as classic TV westerns early in his career.

In addition to his star power, Russell is represented by UTA. As executive producer, Taylor Sheridan aims to continue his successful trend in storytelling, alongside a team that includes David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.