Kurt Russell Joins Taylor Sheridan’s New Series ‘The Madison’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Kurt Russell is officially set to join the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series, “The Madison,” a spinoff from the hit series “Yellowstone.” The announcement came on September 4, 2025, ending more than a year of speculation regarding his involvement.

Originally titled “2024,” “The Madison” offers a poignant exploration of grief and human connection, focusing on a New York City family that relocates to the Madison River valley of central Montana. Russell will play a significant role alongside previously announced cast members, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, and Matthew Fox.

Despite keeping character details confidential, sources reveal that Russell’s character is the husband of Pfeiffer’s role. This will mark Russell’s second significant television role in recent years, following his appearance in Apple TV’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” in which he starred alongside his son, Wyatt Russell.

Kurt Russell is renowned for his extensive filmography, including classics like “Escape From New York,” “Overboard,” and “The Thing.” He’s also no stranger to westerns, having starred in films like “Tombstone” and “The Hateful Eight.” His previous television work includes an Emmy-nominated performance in the TV movie “Elvis.”

Filming for “The Madison” has already begun, and the series stands as one of several planned spinoffs from the “Yellowstone” universe, which continues to expand following the flagship series’ conclusion in December 2024. Sheridan serves as the executive producer under Bosque Ranch Productions, working alongside a team that includes David C. Glasser and Ron Burkle.

As excitement builds, fans are eager to see how Russell’s character will intertwine with the existing narratives of the “Yellowstone” universe. Further character details for Russell’s role are expected to be revealed closer to the show’s premiere.