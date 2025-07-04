ARLINGTON, Mass. — Hollywood star Kurt Russell recently discovered his ancestral ties to American history during a visit to Arlington on the 4th of July. Russell learned that he is a direct descendant of Jason Russell, a patriot who died defending his home during the Revolutionary War.

“We’re kind of amazed that we’re connected. I am amazed,” Russell stated while visiting the Jason Russell House, where his ancestor stood his ground against the British on the first day of the war.

According to historian Jonathan Lane, Jason Russell lost his life during the Battle of Menotomy as British soldiers retreated from Concord to Boston. Lane noted, “The legacy left to his children is one of liberty.”

The Arlington Historical Society confirms that Jason Russell, along with eleven colonists and two British soldiers, died during fierce fighting at his home. Built in the 1740s with re-salvaged materials from his grandparents’ house, the Jason Russell House has undergone modifications over the centuries.

Russell and his son, Boston, visited the historic site for the first time and expressed a sense of familiarity with the home. “There’s a strange familiarity to this place, don’t you feel that?” Boston asked. Russell agreed, noting, “It feels homey to me,” as they walked through the historic structure.

Kurt Russell was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, but moved west when he was young. He now feels a lasting connection to the East and the courage shown by his ancestor. “It does not surprise me. I can see my dad, my grandfather, or my sons, or me saying, ‘Yeah, everybody’s gonna die sometime, I’m not going that way.'”

The Jason Russell House is part of the National Register of Historic Places, having been restored by the Arlington Historical Society in 1923.