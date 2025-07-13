New York City, NY — Georgian footballer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Russian goalkeeper Matvei Safonov attracted media attention during their recent vacation in New York. The duo’s joint stroll through iconic locations came ahead of the anticipated Club World Cup final featuring PSG and Chelsea on July 13.

Kvaratskhelia, recognized as one of Europe’s rising stars, and Safonov shared their experiences on social media, posting about their visit to Madame Tussauds, contemporary art museums, and Times Square. They also expressed plans to visit the Statue of Liberty.

The pairing of the Georgian player and the Russian goalkeeper raised eyebrows given their different nationalities and political associations. Observers were quick to speculate on Kvaratskhelia’s stance on various issues in football, leading to discussions among fans and analysts alike.

As the football world gears up for the Club World Cup final, the off-field activities of players like Kvaratskhelia and Safonov shift focus from the matches themselves. Speculation has also circulated over Georgy Sudakov’s potential transfer from Shakhtar, alongside other discussions about player movements in the Ukrainian leagues.

The ongoing dialogue about player interactions reflects the broader moral and political discussions surrounding football today, highlighting how sports can intersect with current events.