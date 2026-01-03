Kyiv Faces Hundreds of Russian Attacks Ahead of Peace Talks

KYIV, Ukraine — On December 27, 2025, Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine endured a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks as air raid sirens rang throughout the capital, prompting citizens to take shelter in metro stations. This extensive assault included approximately 500 drones and 40 missiles, as reported by Ukraine’s air force.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy characterized the attacks as Russia’s response to ongoing peace negotiations facilitated by the United States. The bombings disrupted power and heating services in multiple areas of Kyiv, with officials confirming that two people were killed and at least 46 others, including two children, were wounded.

“Today, Russia demonstrated how it responds to peaceful negotiations between Ukraine and the United States to end Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Zelenskyy remarked during a press conference. The attack prompted a nearly 10-hour air raid alert, with explosions echoing across the city from the early morning.

In Moscow, authorities reported that eight drones aimed at the capital were intercepted by air defense forces, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The Ukrainian army maintained a robust defense, targeting drones that threatened major cities.

The state power company Ukrenergo confirmed that energy facilities were struck during the assault, leading to emergency power cuts across Kyiv. DTEK, Ukraine’s largest energy firm, announced that over one million households lost power due to the strikes, with 750,000 of them still disconnected by the afternoon.

As temperatures hovered around freezing, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba indicated that more than 40% of residential buildings lacked heat, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. After stopping in Halifax, Canada, where he met Prime Minister Mark Carney, Zelenskyy headed to Florida for crucial talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney, who stood alongside Zelenskyy during a press briefing, expressed the need for rigorous support for Ukraine, stating, “The barbarism that we saw overnight — the attack on Kyiv — shows just how important it is that we stand with Ukraine in this difficult time.”

The potential peace negotiations focus on critical issues such as security guarantees and territorial control post-conflict, particularly regarding the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Zelenskyy revealed a nearly finalized 20-point draft document as part of the U.S. proposal for a peace deal.

However, he emphasized that the nature of U.S. security commitments would ultimately depend on Trump and his willingness to negotiate. Trump’s comments suggested he is optimistic about Sunday’s discussions, though he acknowledged the complexities surrounding territorial concessions.

Despite the mounting casualties and international scrutiny, Russian forces continued their aggressive tactics, asserting claims over contested regions like Donetsk. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy expressed readiness to hold a referendum on the 20-point plan, provided a ceasefire is established. He firmly stated, however, that such a referendum would not be feasible under current bombardment conditions.

As the war drags on, both sides acknowledge the conflicting narratives surrounding territorial control, with Russia alleging advances in frontline areas, while Ukraine counters that its defenses have rebuffed the assaults. Any potential agreement remains entangled in the intricacies of diplomatic rhetoric and military realities.