Sports
Kyle Fletcher Embraces Change Amid Randy Orton Comparisons
— NASHVILLE, TN — AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher addressed his recent comparisons to WWE legend Randy Orton during an interview on October 23, 2024, prior to his grudge match against Will Ospreay at AEW Full Gear 2024.
Fletcher revealed that his transformations, including his shaved head and new attire, were intended to help him establish a unique identity in the wrestling world. “When I did the head shave and the character change, it was like, okay, I have to make my look stand out,” he said.
He further explained, “The idea was to change things up from what I was doing before. I wanted to try trunks, a different jacket, and unique entrance pants.” Despite the similarities that fans noticed, he made it clear he didn’t want to simply imitate Orton. “That’s a nice comparison, but I never want to be a copy of someone else. I want to be my own person,” Fletcher emphasized.
To further differentiate himself, Fletcher has incorporated pink elements into his attire, stating that it occurred organically. “I figured out how to become a little more unique, and then organically I ended up with the pink,” he said. “Everything just evolves and it evolved naturally into what it is today.”
Looking ahead, Fletcher is preparing for a title shot against Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out 2025 on September 20. This will be his first opportunity to claim AEW’s top men’s prize.
