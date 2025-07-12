Sports
Kyle Fletcher Secures TNT Title Shot Against Adam Cole at All In Texas
ONTARIO, California – Kyle Fletcher earned a shot at the AEW TNT Championship by defeating Daniel Garcia in the main event of Collision 100 on Saturday night. The victory secured his rematch against reigning champion Adam Cole at the upcoming AEW All In: Texas event.
Fletcher exhibited an aggressive performance against Garcia, who suffered a bloody nose and was powerbombed onto the ring apron. In a series of brutal exchanges, Fletcher sealed his victory with a devastating brainbuster after dominating the match.
This encounter marks Fletcher’s chance at redemption after losing to Cole by disqualification over a month ago on AEW Dynamite. The highly anticipated rematch is set for July 12 at All In: Texas, which is poised to be AEW’s biggest event of the year.
Additionally, the Collision 100 broadcast saw the return of Scorpio Sky and a competitive trios match featuring Místico and Mark Briscoe. The action-filled night showcased intense rivalries, culminating in the announcement of a triple threat tag team match for the World Tag Team Championships at All In.
After Fletcher’s win, he expressed his determination to take the TNT title from Cole, showcasing his transformation since their last meeting. Meanwhile, Cole, who began the night with an energetic promo, now prepares for what promises to be an intense showdown against Fletcher next weekend.
With rivalries intensifying and the stakes higher than ever, All In: Texas is set to be an unforgettable night for wrestling fans.
