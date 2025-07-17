Kyle Gibson Announces Retirement After 13 MLB Seasons

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Kyle Gibson, a veteran right-handed pitcher with a 13-year career in Major League Baseball, announced his retirement on Thursday during an episode of the “Serving It Up” podcast.

The 37-year-old Gibson was drafted by the Minnesota Twins as a first-round pick in 2009 after a standout college career at the University of Missouri. However, his ascent to the majors was halted by Tommy John surgery in 2011, which kept him sidelined as a top prospect.

Gibson made his MLB debut in 2013 at age 25 and spent seven seasons with the Twins, where he established himself as a durable starter. He recorded a 67-68 win-loss record and a 4.52 earned run average (ERA) primarily relying on his sinker to induce ground balls. He became known for his reliability and was seen as a strong clubhouse leader.

After leaving the Twins in 2019, Gibson pitched for several teams, including the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, and St. Louis Cardinals. Over his career, he accumulated a 112-111 record and a 4.60 ERA across 1,878 innings of work, earning over $70 million in salary.

In his final season with the Orioles, Gibson faced challenges, posting an 0-3 record with a 16.78 ERA over four starts before being released. He briefly signed a minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays but did not make it back to the majors.

Gibson shared his decision to retire during the podcast, noting he felt content with his choice after considering a major league offer that came shortly afterward. “It has been a lot of fun to be around the family a lot more,” he said regarding life after baseball.

Throughout his career, Gibson consistently made over 25 starts in several seasons, including a remarkable year in 2018 when he achieved a 3.62 ERA and set personal records for innings pitched and strikeouts. He was named an All-Star in 2021.

Gibson’s professional journey began when the Twins drafted him, and he overcame numerous obstacles to have a successful career. “I’m going to take the next few days to properly thank everybody that needs to be thanked for the last 15, 16 years in professional baseball,” he concluded.

Gibson retires with a remarkable legacy, having topped 1,500 strikeouts and made over 30 starts with five different teams. Congratulations to him on a storied career.