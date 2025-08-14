Kyle Hendricks Faces Challenges with Angels Amid Mixed Performances

Los Angeles, California – Kyle Hendricks‘ first summer with the Los Angeles Angels has not gone as smoothly as many had hoped. The Angels signed the former Chicago Cubs ace, expecting that his pitch-to-contact style would help stabilize an injury-plagued rotation. However, Hendricks has struggled with consistency on the mound.

In his initial months in Los Angeles, Hendricks has shown flashes of his former self, with games marked by quick innings and soft contact. Yet these performances have been countered by outings where hitters seem well-prepared for his pitches. Currently, his earned run average (ERA) sits in the mid-4s, while his WHIP is slightly above his preferred range.

Hendricks’ signature changeup, once a lethal weapon against left-handed batters, has not been as effective this season. While he has avoided major blow-up innings and kept his home-run rate under control, he has not transformed the Angels’ rotation.

The Angels are struggling in the American League West, which has prompted the front office to consider whether a veteran like Hendricks is worth keeping on the roster for a season that appears to be lost. Reports suggest he could be among the veteran players released before the end of the season.

If Hendricks becomes available, a reunion with the Cubs seems likely. Over his ten seasons with Chicago, he compiled a record of 97-81 and a 3.68 ERA. A fan favorite, he played a crucial role during the team’s 2016 World Series run.

The Cubs are currently seeking reliable arms for their pitching rotation as they contend for a playoff spot. Despite the dip in Hendricks’ velocity and strikeout rates in recent years, he could provide much-needed stability by making consistent starts.

While the Cubs did not make any notable trades at the deadline, they are still close enough to contention to require dependable pitching. Bringing back Hendricks would not only provide pitching depth but also energize the fanbase.

There is no certainty that Hendricks will be placed on waivers, and the Cubs might explore younger pitching options. However, claiming him could be a straightforward, low-risk move with potentially high rewards.

If the Angels decide to part ways with Hendricks, the Cubs will have a decision to make. Sometimes, the best choice combines practical necessity with emotional sentiment.