Kyle Long to Make NFL Broadcasting Debut This Sunday

Kansas City, MO — Three-time Pro Bowl selection Kyle Long will make his NFL broadcasting debut this Sunday as CBS announced its announcer assignments for Week 18 of the regular season. Long, who previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, will call the game between the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Lewis and sideline reporter Tiffany Blackmon.

This game holds no playoff significance for either team, but it gives Long a low-pressure opportunity to showcase his skills in the booth. “This is a great environment for me to try out my announcing abilities,” Long said, reflecting on the unique situation.

Long has joined CBS’s digital-exclusive pregame show, The NFL Today+, earlier this season, where he works with former NFL players Matt Ryan and Antonio Pierce. His transition to the broadcast booth is a significant step, especially after serving as a studio analyst for several years.

In the past, Week 18 games often result in shuffling among the announcer teams, and this year is no different. CBS’s sixth broadcast team will see Tom McCarthy and Ross Tucker move up to cover higher-profile games, opening the door for Long and the others to step into the spotlight.

With his career potentially on the line, Long remains optimistic. If he performs well during this broadcast, he might secure additional opportunities next season. “I’m excited about what’s to come,” he added.

One of the players to watch during the game is Chiefs’ Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. There is speculation that Sunday could mark Kelce’s final NFL appearance, further raising the stakes for the matchup.