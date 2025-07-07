Kyle Lowry Re-Signs with 76ers for 20th NBA Season

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Veteran guard Kyle Lowry has re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers for a one-year deal, his agent Mark Bartelstein confirmed to ESPN on Monday. This marks Lowry’s 20th season in the NBA and his third consecutive year with the 76ers, his hometown team.

Lowry, who won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, aims to provide leadership to the young backcourt, which includes promising players like Tyrese Maxey and Jaden Springer. The 39-year-old played 35 games last season, averaging just 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, all career lows.

His experience remains invaluable to the team, especially after the 76ers’ difficult 24–58 season marked by injuries to star players Joel Embiid and Paul George. Lowry’s leadership is regarded as a much-needed asset.

During the 2023-2024 season, Lowry appeared in 23 games for Philadelphia after being traded from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets, where he was eventually bought out. He averaged eight points and five assists while shooting 40 percent from three-point range throughout his time with the Sixers.

Lowry’s return signifies more than just a player signing; he brings a connection with the 76ers’ coaching staff, particularly head coach Nick Nurse, who he previously collaborated with during their time in Toronto.

Having played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and the 76ers, Lowry has established himself as one of the league’s most respected veterans, with six All-Star selections over his career. When he finally retires, he plans to sign a one-day contract with the Raptors, officially ending his career there.

As he prepares for this new season, Lowry remains focused on contributing positively both on the court and as a mentor for the Sixers’ younger generation of players.