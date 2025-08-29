Sports
Kyle Neptune Joins Charlotte Hornets as New Assistant Coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Neptune has been appointed as an assistant coach for the Charlotte Hornets, joining head coach Charles Lee‘s staff, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Neptune, 40, has previously held head coaching roles at Fordham University and Villanova. His coaching career began in 2010, after a brief playing stint in Lithuania and Puerto Rico.
He was an assistant coach at Villanova for eight years, contributing to the team’s success during that period, including two NCAA championships. Neptune was recognized as a rising star in coaching, making multiple “40 Under 40” lists.
In 2021, Neptune took the head coach position at Fordham, finishing his only season there with a 16-16 record. He returned to Villanova in 2022 but was dismissed in March after a disappointing three-year tenure that resulted in a 54-47 record and missed NCAA tournament appearances.
The Hornets’ coaching vacancy was created after Chris Jent left to become an assistant coach with the New York Knicks.
Neptune now faces a new opportunity to build his coaching reputation with the Hornets ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.
