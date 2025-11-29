Kyle Palmieri to Undergo Surgery for ACL Injury, Out 6-8 Months

ELMONT, New York – Kyle Palmieri, a forward for the New York Islanders, will undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced on Saturday. Palmieri’s recovery could take 6 to 8 months.

The injury occurred during the second period of Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, where Palmieri fell awkwardly during a collision with defenseman Jamie Drysdale. Despite showing signs of pain, he managed to assist on a goal by Emil Heineman before heading to the dressing room.

This season, Palmieri has recorded 18 points, consisting of six goals and 12 assists, in 25 games. His injury ends an impressive streak of 223 consecutive games played, making him the Islanders’ ironman.

Head Coach Patrick Roy acknowledged the impact of Palmieri’s absence on the team. “Kyle has been a crucial part of our lineup. Losing him is a significant challenge for us,” Roy said.

The Islanders are now facing another setback in their roster. Alexander Romanov and Pierre Engvall are already on the injured list, and replacing Palmieri could lead the team to adjustments in their salary cap and lineup strategy.

The Islanders fell to the Flyers 4-3 in a shootout on Friday but remain in the playoff race, holding 29 points with a record of 13-9-3. Palmieri’s surgery will be scheduled for a later date.