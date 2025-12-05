Kyle Richards Shares Budget Beauty Secrets and Personal Life Updates

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Kyle Richards, the star of Bravo‘s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” shared her favorite beauty products and insights into her dating life during an Amazon Live event on Tuesday.

On the live stream, Richards highlighted an affordable mascara that she has used for years. “I have not found anything better than this,” she said, emphasizing that the formula doesn’t clump. Viewers often remark whether she is wearing false lashes, which she attributed to the product’s effectiveness. With a remarkable 4.6-star rating from over 13,000 Amazon reviews, it has become a staple in her beauty kit.

Richards didn’t stop there; she discussed several other budget-friendly products she loves. She expressed her excitement over an illuminating lotion, claiming it gives a “beautiful glow” akin to a day at the beach. Many celebrities, including Bethenny Frankel and Martha Stewart, have praised this product.

The 56-year-old reality star also shared her thoughts on Tarte Shape Tape concealer, deeming it her “absolute favorite.” She explained that she mixes it with foundation for additional coverage and adores its versatility.

Richards is equally passionate about a moisturizer that she uses day and night. “It helps fight fine lines and plumps your skin,” she said, insisting it’s a must-have base for any makeup look. After initially discovering the product by accident, it became a crucial part of her routine.

Aside from her beauty secrets, Richards provided a glimpse into her personal life during a recent appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark.” Addressing her dating life, she stated, “I’m not someone who’s going to be on a dating app.” She added humorously, “They have to come knock on my door,” indicating she isn’t actively seeking a partner.

Richards has been preoccupied with work and helping plan her daughter Alexia’s recent wedding. Despite her busy schedule, she revealed that she has adjusted well to being single, a state that used to be her “biggest fear.” “I’m actually pretty good at being alone,” she noted.

While discussing her evolving identity since her split from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky earlier this year, Richards hinted at her growing openness regarding relationships. During an “RHOBH” trailer, she touched on her feelings about sexuality, stating, “I don’t like labels, but people can think whatever they want.”

As she continues to navigate life post-split, she remains optimistic about what the future holds.