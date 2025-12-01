Kyle Richards Shares Thoughts on Single Life and Future Marriage Plans

Los Angeles, California — Reality star Kyle Richards, 56, reveals that while she won’t be single her whole life, she is currently enjoying her independence. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Richards provided an update on her dating life over two years after her separation from ex-husband Mauricio Umansky.

Attending the Anastasia Soare and Oprah Winfrey event in Los Angeles on October 23, Richards expressed that there is no rush to find a new partner. “Right now, I’m just enjoying being by myself and with my girls. I just had a girls’ weekend in Nashville, and we had the best time,” she said. “It’s like all the fall vibes. And I’m good.”

Richards was married to Umansky for 27 years before they separated in July 2023. They share daughters Alexia (29), Sophia (25), and Portia (21). Richards also has a daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, from a previous relationship. When asked if she hopes to marry again, Richards replied, “Of course. I mean, listen, I’m someone who really enjoys being married. So I won’t be single my whole life.”

Since the split, rumors have circulated about Richards dating musician Morgan Wade, but she has chosen not to discuss their friendship on the show. During the season 14 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she admitted feeling “guilty” about bringing Wade into the spotlight, which caused her anxiety.

In April, Richards shared updates on her co-parenting relationship with Umansky, stating they get along well and want the best for each other. “Mauricio and I get along really well. We love our daughters,” she explained. “We were very good friends, and I have his back. He has mine.”

Richards also opened up during season 13, questioning her sexuality and discussing her feelings with her daughters. She stressed the importance of being able to communicate openly with them. “I want my kids to always be able to come to me with the hard conversations and know they’re going to be loved and accepted no matter what,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently streaming on Peacock.