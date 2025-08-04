Kyle Schwarber Defers Indiana Hall of Fame Induction for MLB Commitment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kyle Schwarber, a former Indiana baseball star and current designated hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies, has deferred his induction into the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame due to his Major League Baseball commitments.

Schwarber, who reached the milestone of 300 career home runs in May 2025, was selected for the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. However, Indiana Athletics announced Thursday that he will not attend the ceremonies this year because all living inductees are required to be present.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 5, coinciding with the Phillies’ series against the Miami Marlins in South Florida. Schwarber has hit 37 home runs this season, tying him for third in the MLB, and is focused on helping his team in the playoff race.

“Due to the requirement that all living Hall of Fame inductees attend the ceremonies, Schwarber has deferred his induction this year,” Indiana Athletics said in a statement. “He will be officially welcomed to the Hall of Fame in a future year when his schedule permits him to return to Bloomington.”

Schwarber, who played at IU from 2012 to 2014, is regarded as one of the school’s most accomplished players, battering .341 and slugging .607 during his collegiate career. He led the Hoosiers to two Big Ten championships and their first College World Series appearance in 2013.

In 2014, he was selected fourth overall in the MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs, later becoming a key player in breaking the Cubs’ 108-year World Series drought in 2016. Over his 11-year career, he has played with the Cubs, the Washington Nationals, the Boston Red Sox, and the Phillies.

Despite the deferment, Schwarber’s achievements have earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame, and he will eventually be honored alongside other inductees such as Meradith Dickensheets and Cody Zeller during halftime of Indiana football’s game on Sept. 6.

For now, Schwarber remains focused on his MLB responsibilities, saying, “There will be plenty of time for individual accolades in retirement.”