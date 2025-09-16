Kyle Schwarber’s Price Tag Soars Ahead of Free Agency

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is making headlines as he leads the National League with 49 home runs and 123 RBIs this season, both career highs. His impressive performance is drawing attention as he prepares to enter free agency following the 2025 World Series.

Schwarber rejected a contract extension during the spring, opting to bet on himself. His decision has paid off, prompting speculation about his market value. Analysts now predict that he could command a four-year deal worth over $120 million.

“Kyle Schwarber made one of the shrewdest business decisions of the 2025 season when he bet on himself,” one reporter noted. “He should command a four-year deal in excess of $120 million.”

An unnamed National League executive expressed surprise at the Phillies’ decision to allow Schwarber to become a free agent. “I have to believe they’ll do everything they can to keep him,” the executive stated.

Recent reports indicate that teams across Major League Baseball will be interested in Schwarber’s services. A consensus among scouts and executives has him landing a deal averaging about $30 million per season, with predictions placing his total contract value between $119 million and $150 million.

The Boston Red Sox are emerging as potential bidders for Schwarber. After a midseason trade in 2021, Schwarber quickly won over fans at Fenway Park. If the Red Sox lose star infielder Alex Bregman, who is likely to opt out of his $120 million contract, they might look to Schwarber as a replacement.

“Re-allocating Alex Bregman’s money to sign Kyle Schwarber would bolster the offense,” one analyst suggested. “It makes sense for both teams to consider this swap.”

As the offseason approaches, the potential for a surprising free-agent swap looms—Schwarber rejoining the Red Sox while Bregman heads to the Phillies. All eyes will be on Schwarber as teams prepare to chase after his talents in free agency.