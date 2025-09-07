Kyle Shanahan Hosts Veterans to Set 2025 Season Standards for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gathered veteran players for a crucial meeting to discuss expectations for the 2025 season. Following significant roster changes during the offseason, Shanahan invited players who have been with the team for over three years to his home for a frank conversation.

The meeting included long-time 49ers like tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, and others who have seen the team’s ups and downs. Shanahan emphasized the importance of the veterans guiding the team’s many new and rookie players. Despite the team’s recent struggles, with a 6-11 record last season, Shanahan believes established players need to take charge.

“I wanted to explain that this team is going to be a little bit different,” Shanahan said. “The new guys need to understand our history, and we have to develop them.” With an influx of young talent, the veteran players have been given a challenge to lead both on the field and in team-building activities.

One notable change is the question of how to incorporate eight new defensive starters. Shanahan reminded the veterans that their experience is crucial in instilling the standard of 49ers football. Players were encouraged to build camaraderie and support the rookies as they adapt to the NFL’s demands.

Defensive end Nick Bosa, a key player, expressed his surprise at the roster changes but recognized the need for younger talent. “You’ve got to reload,” Bosa stated. “It’s how you get really good.” He underscored the aim of winning a championship, stressing that he and other leaders must help younger players rise to expectations.

As the team prepares for their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the pressure is on. Injuries have also cast shadows on preparations. Running back Christian McCaffrey, who has had a troubled injury history, stated he feels “great” despite being limited in practices this week. His readiness will be vital for the team’s success.

The veterans, including Bosa and Kittle, are energized and ready to step up. Each aims to foster an environment of growth, ensuring that the newcomers are fully prepared. As Shanahan stated, the focus remains on building a winning culture and aiming for the playoffs despite uncertainty.

“I don’t think the expectation should ever change,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “Every year new guys come into the league and can make a difference.” The upcoming match will be a definite test of the veterans’ leadership and the rookies’ readiness for the challenge ahead.