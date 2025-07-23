Kyle Stowers Leads Marlins to Dramatic Walk-Off Win Over Royals

Miami, Florida — Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins delivered an electrifying performance on July 18, 2025, hitting a two-run walk-off home run in the tenth inning to seal an 8-7 victory over the Kansas City Royals at loanDepot Park.

Stowers, an All-Star, drove in five runs during the game, showcasing his power by hitting two home runs. The Marlins started strong, taking a 5-0 lead by the third inning. Stowers initially contributed to this lead with a two-run home run and a run-scoring single.

The Royals, however, fought back. John Rave smashed a three-run homer in the fourth inning and hit a game-tying home run in the ninth, marking the first two career homers for the 27-year-old rookie.

In the top of the tenth, Adam Frazier, who was recently acquired from the Pirates, hit a two-run, two-out pinch-hit double, putting Kansas City ahead 7-5. But Stowers quickly ignited the Marlins’ momentum once again. After Agustin Ramirez reached base with a run-scoring single, Stowers stepped up and hit the decisive two-run home run, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

This thrilling victory not only highlights Stowers’ talent but also reinforces the Marlins’ position as contenders in a competitive season.