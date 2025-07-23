Sports
Kyle Stowers Leads Marlins to Dramatic Walk-Off Win Over Royals
Miami, Florida — Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins delivered an electrifying performance on July 18, 2025, hitting a two-run walk-off home run in the tenth inning to seal an 8-7 victory over the Kansas City Royals at loanDepot Park.
Stowers, an All-Star, drove in five runs during the game, showcasing his power by hitting two home runs. The Marlins started strong, taking a 5-0 lead by the third inning. Stowers initially contributed to this lead with a two-run home run and a run-scoring single.
The Royals, however, fought back. John Rave smashed a three-run homer in the fourth inning and hit a game-tying home run in the ninth, marking the first two career homers for the 27-year-old rookie.
In the top of the tenth, Adam Frazier, who was recently acquired from the Pirates, hit a two-run, two-out pinch-hit double, putting Kansas City ahead 7-5. But Stowers quickly ignited the Marlins’ momentum once again. After Agustin Ramirez reached base with a run-scoring single, Stowers stepped up and hit the decisive two-run home run, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
This thrilling victory not only highlights Stowers’ talent but also reinforces the Marlins’ position as contenders in a competitive season.
Recent Posts
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025
- Tesla Faces Economic Challenges as Q2 Earnings Fall Short
- Broadcom Shares Drop Amid Delays in AI Infrastructure Project
- QuantumScape Soars Ahead of Earnings, Sparked by Production Breakthrough
- Broadcom Faces Stock Decline Amid AI Project Delays
- Trump’s Name in Epstein Files Sparks Controversy
- Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale to Feature Epic Battles and New Pokémon
- Kentucky Congressman Jamie Comer Faces Scrutiny Over National Investigations
- Alexia Putellas and Olga Ríos End Their Three-Year Relationship
- England’s Agyemang and Kelly Spark Dramatic Comeback in Euro 2025 Semifinal
- Federal Judge Delays Decision on Abrego Garcia’s Release Amid Smuggling Charges
- Planning for the 2026 Total Solar Eclipse: What You Need to Know
- Hogan’s Heroes Star Kenneth Washington Dies at Age 89