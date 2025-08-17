Sports
Kyle Trask Faces Crucial Test as Bucs Backup QB Against Steelers
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Kyle Trask will take center stage tonight in a pivotal preseason game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers. The backup quarterback, who has yet to start in a regular season game, will have the opportunity to prove himself after fellow QB Baker Mayfield was announced as a healthy scratch.
Trask, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has a chance to solidify his position on the team, especially with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater recently signed and also vying for a spot. Todd Bowles, head coach of the Buccaneers, stated that the decision to sit Mayfield came after an impressive joint practice with the Steelers on Thursday.
“We want to see what Teddy can do with the starters,” Bowles remarked, indicating that Trask would likely start against the Buffalo Bills next week. However, significant pressure rests on Trask’s shoulders to display his development amid criticisms of his past performances.
Fans and analysts alike have expressed concerns about Trask’s ability to handle first-team defenses, particularly after reports indicated he struggled during practices when Mayfield was sidelined with an injury last summer. With Bridgewater being signed to add depth to the quarterback room, Trask’s roster spot could be at risk.
“This is a crucial game for Trask,” said Joe, a Buccaneers analyst. “If he doesn’t show improvement, the pressure will mount for him as Bridgewater gains familiarity with the offense and settles into his role.”
Trask’s previous preseason performance against the Tennessee Titans provided a glimpse of his potential, where he led the team effectively, but the pressure of the upcoming game is unparalleled. “He needs to show he can thrive when it counts, especially with players like Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka on the field,” added Joe.
Trask’s future with the team might hinge on how he performs tonight. Should he falter, it will open the door for Teddy Bridgewater, who is more experienced, to step in and claim a leadership position.
As fans gear up for tonight’s game, many will be watching intently to see whether Trask can turn the tide in his favor and secure his place as a trusted backup in the Buccaneers’ quarterback lineup.
