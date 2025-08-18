Kyle Tucker Faces Pressure as Cubs Struggle to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

CHICAGO, Illinois — Kyle Tucker, considered a low-maintenance star for the Chicago Cubs, is struggling as the team fights for playoff survival. The 2025 season has seen Tucker’s performance decline, raising concerns about his future with the team, especially as he nears free agency.

After joining the Cubs from the Houston Astros, Tucker was expected to boost Chicago’s chances. Although he started strong, earning an All-Star selection, the Cubs now find themselves in trouble. The Milwaukee Brewers have surged ahead in the National League Central, putting additional pressure on Tucker and the rest of the team.

The Cubs’ recent series against the Pittsburgh Pirates highlighted the team’s struggles, with Tucker receiving boos from fans after failing to hustle on a ground ball. “It just kind of happens,” Tucker said, expressing his frustration with the situation. “Normally, I don’t really show much emotion out there. But it’s been tough.”

Manager Craig Counsell noted that Tucker’s recent struggles are unusual for a player of his caliber, saying, “You miss pitches that you hit generally, and it makes you ask: ‘Why am I missing those pitches?’” Since July, Tucker has only hit one home run and saw his OPS drop significantly. The Cubs are counting on him to rediscover his form.

Tucker’s approach to batting has also adapted; he has been taking more practice swings on the field to regain his rhythm. “I was just trying to get that feeling back,” he explained. “You just try to battle through it.”

As the Cubs prepare for a pivotal five-game series against the Brewers, Tucker and his teammates remain focused on the playoffs. “We still have a really good team,” Tucker said. “Our goal is to grind out the season and get to the playoffs.”