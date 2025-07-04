Kyle Walker on Verge of Signing with Burnley After City Tenure

Burnley, England – Kyle Walker is close to completing a permanent transfer to Burnley from Manchester City, marking the end of his eight-year tenure with the Premier League champions. The 35-year-old right-back is currently undergoing medical checks as he prepares to sign a proposed two-year contract with the newly-promoted club.

If all goes as planned, Burnley will secure Walker’s services for a fee of up to £5 million, contingent on performance-related bonuses. This move serves as a significant benefit for Manchester City, who will save approximately £10 million by offloading one of their highest earners.

Walker has had a successful career at City, winning 17 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League. However, his recent loan spell at AC Milan was less than stellar, where he made 16 appearances before the club opted against a permanent transfer.

Walker’s experience will be invaluable to head coach Scott Parker‘s squad as they aim for survival in the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship last season. Parker and Walker were teammates at Tottenham Hotspur from 2011 to 2013, which adds familiarity to their working relationship.

The right-back’s contract with Burnley is expected to keep him at the club until he is 37 years old. Walker, who has 96 caps for England, aims to secure a spot in the national team’s World Cup squad next summer, making this move crucial for his playing ambitions.

As Burnley prepares for the upcoming season, Walker’s addition not only enhances their squad depth but also brings much-needed leadership on the pitch. With his wealth of top-flight experience, he is inclined to play a vital role in ensuring the club’s success in the Premier League.