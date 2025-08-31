Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Kyle Whittingham confirmed he will return as the Utah Utes‘ head football coach for the 2025 season. His announcement came during a family gathering at a diner in Kansas City on January 14, where his son Alex playfully poked at him after seeing the announcement on social media.

Whittingham, who has been at the helm for 20 seasons, expressed his dissatisfaction with the previous season, which he called “a debacle.” He stated, “I couldn’t stomach going out on that, with that season, as frustrating as it was… That’s not going to be the final act of my deal.”

With a strong desire to improve the team, Whittingham acknowledged that significant changes are necessary to retool the roster. “The current landscape of collegiate athletics is different — more than it has been at any point in my career,” he said. The head coach emphasized the need to adapt in a world heavily influenced by NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals and the transfer portal.

Whittingham’s willingness to restructure his approach stands in contrast to some other coaches who have left the game due to these changes. “It’s been an embrace or die kind of environment,” he remarked. His competitive nature and commitment to the program’s development have made him a formidable presence in college football, having sent 123 players to the NFL.

In a recent discussion, Urban Meyer, a former Ute coach, remarked, “All great coaches… are just competitive maniacs, and that’s what he is.” Whittingham’s desire to win extends beyond football, encompassing activities like skiing and golfing, where he seeks to excel as fiercely as he does on the sidelines.

Despite the pressures and challenges presented by the evolving college football landscape, Whittingham’s focus remains on consistent recruiting and maintaining a competitive spirit within the program. He aims to leverage the transfer portal’s potential and Utah’s increased NIL funding to build a stronger team.

As Whittingham heads into the offseason, he is gearing up to lead the Utes with new offensive coordinator Jason Beck and transfer quarterback Devon Dampier. His future beyond the upcoming season remains uncertain, but he has clarified that if he didn’t enjoy coaching, he wouldn’t continue. “So no second thoughts whatsoever,” he reassured. Whittingham’s potential storybook sendoff hinges on the success of the upcoming season.