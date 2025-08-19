Kyler Murray Faces High Expectations as Cardinals Aim for Playoffs

GLENDALE, Ariz. — As the Arizona Cardinals prepare for the 2025 NFL season, quarterback Kyler Murray finds himself under the spotlight. The team, coming off a disappointing stretch, is looking to reclaim its competitiveness, aiming for its first postseason appearance since 2021.

Entering his seventh year with the franchise, Murray’s performance will be crucial for the Cardinals’ success. With an improved defense and a solid coaching staff, expectations are high. Former Cardinals quarterback Matt Leinart emphasized the urgency for Murray, stating, ‘It’s time. You’ve shown enough flashes where you can be special.’

Murray’s previous season was a rollercoaster; despite a strong start where he was considered an MVP candidate, the Cardinals faltered late, resulting in a disappointing finish. Leinart noted, “It feels like it’s time to take that next step, which is the playoffs. Once you get in, it’s anyone’s game.”

This year, Murray will be tasked with leading an offense that has retained key weapons like tight end Trey McBride and rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Last season, he completed 68.8% of his passes, amassing 3,851 yards with 21 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

Murray’s drive to improve comes amidst increasing pressure after the team’s mixed performance. Additionally, veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell hinted that 2025 might be his last season, adding to the potential urgency for the team to succeed this year.

As training camp unfolds, the Cardinals remain hopeful that Murray can harness his talents to elevate the team’s performance and realize their playoff dreams, building on both his past experiences and the new opportunities ahead.