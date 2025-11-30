Kyler Murray Unlikely to Return for Week 14 Despite Eligibility

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is unlikely to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday. Murray, who has been sidelined with a mid-foot sprain, was expected to be fully healthy after a four-week stint on IR, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Murray’s condition remains a concern, as he seems not to have responded positively to the extended rest. Rapoport noted, “My understanding is it’s a little early maybe for Kyler Murray. Thought he’d be fully healthy by now. Not quite yet.” With Murray’s return still in question, it appears Jacoby Brissett will continue as the starting quarterback.

Brissett has performed notably well, leading Arizona to increase its points per game from 20.6 during Murray’s five starts to 24.1 under his direction. Over six starts, Brissett has completed 67% of his passes, amassing 1,887 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions despite facing significant pressure from a struggling offensive line.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon commented, “He’s got to fully focus on getting healthy. He’s in a good spot and ready to do that,” regarding Murray’s recovery. Murray’s situation is compounded by the financial implications, as he is guaranteed $36.8 million for the 2026 season and an additional $19.5 million for 2027 if he remains on the roster through March 16.

As the Cardinals navigate this injury crisis, the team will evaluate not only Murray but also other players who are recovering from injuries. The performance of Jacoby Brissett may influence the strategy as the season progresses, whether or not Murray is ready to return.