East Rutherford, New Jersey — Kylian Mbappé will reunite with Paris Saint-Germain for the first time since his departure when Real Madrid faces PSG in the Club World Cup semifinals on Wednesday. This highly anticipated match comes a year after the star forward left PSG for Madrid on a free transfer.

Mbappé enjoyed significant success during his seven-year tenure at PSG, scoring 256 goals in 308 appearances. His family maintains strong ties to the club, as his father attended PSG’s recent victory over Atlanta.

The emotional stakes are high, with PSG dealing with outstanding financial disputes involving Mbappé regarding unpaid wages. The club claims he verbally agreed to waive €55 million ($61 million) owed to him after deciding to leave. Lawyers are intricately involved, hinting that a resolution may take time.

Despite the tensions, both parties plan to shake hands when they meet on the pitch. PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi expressed mixed feelings about Mbappé’s exit, acknowledging the club’s success without him while wishing him well.

Since Mbappé’s departure, PSG has evolved into one of the top club teams in the world, boasting a cohesive unit that emphasizes teamwork and collective effort. This season alone, they secured the UEFA Champions League title and are now aiming for the Club World Cup.

While PSG celebrates its achievements, Mbappé’s legacy there remains. His record includes multiple domestic titles, though an elusive Champions League title was the ultimate goal during his time.

For his part, Mbappé scored his first goal of the tournament in a previous match against Borussia Dortmund, showcasing his determination to lead Real Madrid through the semifinals.

PSG, managed by Luis Enrique, has thrived offensively this season, with standout players like Ousmane Dembélé leading the charge. Dembélé’s performance has drawn praise, recommending him as a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or as he netted 34 goals this season.

With history on the line, Wednesday’s clash at MetLife Stadium will test both teams, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter between Mbappé and his former club.