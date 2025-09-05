Kylie Jenner Celebrates 28th Birthday with Family and Friends

Los Angeles, CA – Kylie Jenner celebrated her 28th birthday with a close-knit gathering of family and friends on Thursday, Sept. 4. The reality star, who turned 28 on Aug. 10, shared new film photographs from the intimate event on social media.

In her Instagram post, Jenner showcased a series of images capturing moments from her birthday festivities. In one photo, she wore a stylish two-piece black outfit with a gothic cross necklace. Her long dark hair was styled in an elegant updo in another shot, where she sported a black lace underlay as she enjoyed a glass of red wine at the dinner party.

Guests at the celebration were seen enjoying wine and painting on canvases amidst a natural backdrop. Jenner also posted a heartwarming image of herself blowing out birthday cake candles, adorned with raspberries and daisies.

Although her boyfriend was not present at the celebration, he was busy filming “Dune: Part Three” in Budapest at the time. Jenner also included snapshots with her two children, Stormi and her younger child. In these images, she wore light-wash jeans paired with a black lacy peasant blouse.

These family photos follow Stormi’s recent appearance in her first commercial alongside her mother for Kylie Cosmetics. The commercial, shared on Instagram on Aug. 23, features Stormi pretend crying before Jenner humorously responds, which garnered significant attention from fans.

With her characteristic sense of humor, Jenner captioned the video, “New drop just dropped at 💕💕💕💕🥹.” The post received many comments, including a playful response from family matriarch Kris Jenner, who commented, “Hahahaha 💞💞💞.”