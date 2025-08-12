Kylie Jenner Celebrates Lavish 28th Birthday Surrounded by Friends

Los Angeles, CA – Kylie Jenner celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday, August 10, with a lavish yet intimate dinner party attended by close friends and family.

Although her boyfriend was absent, Jenner was surrounded by loved ones, including her sister Kendall and friends Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. She shared her excitement on Instagram, proclaiming, “Best birthday ever!!!!!!!” and expressing gratitude for those who made her day special.

Along with her famous guests, Jenner’s children, 7-year-old Stormi and 3-year-old Aire, presented her with a colorful confetti cake decorated with Mike and Ikes, Nerds, and sprinkles. In a heartwarming video shared on social media, they sang “happy birthday” before she blew out her candles.

Kendall Jenner, who organized the birthday festivities, received special thanks from Kylie for her impeccable planning. The outdoor setup featured a long table adorned with a white lace cloth, red roses, and melted candles, creating a picturesque ambiance.

Kylie donned a stunning black lace ensemble for the evening, showcasing her style and flair. The centerpiece of the dinner was a magnificent raspberry-covered cake, which Kylie shared in several social media posts, complete with floral decorations.

While Kylie enjoyed her party, she took a moment to reflect on memories from past birthdays, sharing throwback photos although her boyfriend was not present due to filming commitments in Budapest for the upcoming Dune movie.

The celebration was a joyful occasion, filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt moments as Kylie marked another year of her life.