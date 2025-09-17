Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Share Glamorous Makeup Moment

Los Angeles, CA – Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber celebrated their friendship and makeup brands in a recent Instagram video. The duo, both successful beauty entrepreneurs, showcased products from their respective lines while getting ready inside a car on September 15, 2025.

Kylie, who founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2016, and Hailey, who launched Rhode in 2022, wore trendy yet simple outfits. Kylie opted for a black tank top paired with subtle eye makeup, while Hailey sported a white top and mauve lipstick. The video features the two applying lip products as they smiled and exchanged playful air kisses.

Kylie captioned the video, “A Bestie lip combo,” and tagged Hailey’s Instagram account. The backdrop of Justin Bieber‘s song “Speed Demon” provided an upbeat vibe to the clip. Fans reacted positively to the video, with comments praising their supportive friendship. One user pointed out, “When girls reallllly support each other,” while another remarked, “Two badass moms.”

The two women’s camaraderie has spanned over a decade, highlighted by shared milestones like motherhood. The video not only showcased their talents as makeup moguls but also reflected their enduring friendship.

In addition to the recent clip, Kylie shared a nostalgic selfie with Hailey, comparing a photo from 2016 to a more recent one from 2025, captioning it, “2016 vs 2025,” celebrating their long-lasting bond. Their friendship, bolstered by moments like this, continues to resonate with fans.