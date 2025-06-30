Kylie Page, Beloved Adult Star, Dies at Age 28

LOS ANGELES, California — Kylie Page, a well-known adult film actress, has died at the age of 28. Her death was confirmed on June 25, 2025, by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The exact cause of her passing is still under investigation.

Page, who began her career in the adult industry in 2016, achieved fame working with major studios such as Brazzers, Naughty America, and Vixen Media Group. She was admired not only for her performances but for her vibrant personality that lit up sets across the industry.

In a statement, Brazzers expressed deep sorrow over her passing, saying, “Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness, and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Friend and fellow adult performer Leah Gotti shared her grief about Page, describing her as “an infectious person” who cherished life and loved to smile and laugh. “She really valued living life to the fullest and being free,” Gotti added.

Alex Mack from Hussie Models also mourned Page’s loss, calling her “a kind soul and a wonderful friend.” He noted that her warmth and energy were always evident. “I’ll always remember her, full of life and kindness,” Mack said.

Fans and fellow performers took to social media to share tributes and memories of Kylie. One comment read, “Sad, so young. Definitely had one of the most beautiful faces in the industry. RIP.” Another added, “Man, that’s just terrible news. She was so beautiful. RIP.”

Just days before her passing, Page attended a Honey Birdette fashion show in Hollywood, where she shared her happiness, stating, “I’m so happy, I feel amazing.” Her unexpected death follows the industry’s recent loss of fellow adult star Damien Stone, who died last month at 32 from complications linked to an enlarged heart.

Stone, a Moldovan native, transitioned from adult film to bodybuilding after retiring in 2020. He became a three-time bodybuilding champion and had garnered a following with his work in various genres before his death.