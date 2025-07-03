Kylie Page Found Dead at 28, Fentanyl Suspected

LOS ANGELES, California — Adult film star Kylie Page was found dead at her home on June 25, 2025, at the age of 28. Law enforcement sources say her death is suspected to be an overdose, with fentanyl discovered along with drug paraphernalia at her apartment.

Page, born Kylie Pylant in Tulsa, Oklahoma, reportedly had her body discovered after friends called police for a welfare check. Emergency services pronounced her dead at the scene. Authorities do not suspect foul play in the circumstances of her death.

Known for her work in the adult film industry since 2016, Page appeared in more than 200 films. She gained additional recognition for her role in the Netflix documentary series “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On,” where she candidly discussed her struggles with substance abuse.

The adult film community has mourned her loss. The production company Brazzers released a statement saying, “Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness, and bringing light wherever she went.”

In conjunction with her passing, a GoFundMe campaign has been initiated by her family to cover the costs of transporting her body from California back to the Midwest for her funeral. The fundraising page emphasizes their desire to bring her home, stating, “Kylie was a daughter who loved hard, a sister who never let go, and a friend who showed up without being asked.”

Alex Mack, an agent at Hussie Models, expressed deep sorrow over her death, noting, “Losing Kylie is truly heartbreaking. She was a kind soul, a wonderful friend, and always brought warmth and energy wherever she went.”

Details regarding her funeral arrangements are expected to be shared soon, as her family prepares to honor her memory in her home state.