LOS ANGELES, CA — Kylo Ren, a central character in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, echoes a famous scene from his father, Han Solo, in the latest issue of the comic series The Rise of Kylo Ren. This moment reveals how the troubled Sith Lord adopts his father’s infamous approach to conflict.

In the sixth issue, set between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, Kylo Ren lands on the planet Lahtee. He visits a local bar with the mission of tracking down a remaining Jedi. Initially keeping a low profile, Kylo orders wine and casually asks the bartender about any unusual folks in the area.

However, when the bartender’s sarcastic reply ignites Kylo’s impatience, he resorts to intimidation, reminiscent of Han Solo’s notorious “shoot first” moment with Greedo. “You mean… other than you?” the bartender says, sparking Kylo’s fierce reaction. In a fit of rage, he begins to use his powers to extract information.

This scene harkens back to Han’s pivotal moment that splits fan opinions: the debate over whether he shot first or acted in self-defense. Kylo’s actions in the comic suggest he may embody some traits of his father’s split-second decision-making, albeit in a more threatening manner.

Kylo previously journeyed to places like Mustafar and Tatooine in his quest for answers, and his recklessness in this bar scene further illustrates his troubled character arc. While singer Han aimed to preempt danger and protect himself, Kylo’s motivation stems from urgency to fulfill his mission.

This moment solidifies Ben Solo’s complex legacy as it injects humor into the saga’s often-serious narrative landscape. The scene reinforces how far Kylo has strayed from his potential as a Jedi, emphasizing the stark parallels and differences between father and son.

Amid the humor, the comic stands as a poignant reminder of the classic “Han shot first” discussion, ensuring that this beloved franchise continues to recreate, reinterpret, and build upon its rich history.

The Rise of Kylo Ren #6 is now available from Marvel Comics.